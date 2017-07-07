Making Igboland an industrial hub

By Abia Onyike

There is a new awakening in Igboland today aimed at changing the predominant pattern of migration which had increasingly resulted in brain drain, lost opportunities and a false sense of history. Some people believe that it is natural for Ndigbo to migrate to other cities outside their region, namely Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan etc. to make a living. because the Igbo cities could not provide the opportunities required by Igbo youths to build what they regard as “a bright future”. It is often argued that Igbo cities such as Enugu, Onitsha, Aba, Umuahia, Owerri or Abakaliki have no requisite industries to provide employment for the youths.

However, times are changing. Igbo leaders and business men are beginning to rethink the sad situation. Aware that the present scenario was a product of Nigeria’s colonial history and post-civil war policies by those who ruled Nigeria and ensured that the Igbo territories remained land-locked and prostrate, those who should know better are thinking differently. In the midst of the crisis of the national question and the attendant politics of quit notices, some experts believe that Igboland and the territories around it can be transformed to become the industrial hub of the West Afican sub-region. Nigeria’s first Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi recently stated that “the only reasonable thing to do is for the Igbo to use what God has given them, the gift of hardwork, the gift of entrepreneurship, trading expertise and the gift of their technological superiority to exploit and look inwards and develop Igboland industrially and technologically to such an extent that Nigerians will be forced to depend on Igbo technology, expertise and industry”.

Chief Amaechi was right. The colonial policy of concentrating economic and industrial investments outside the Eastern region of Nigeria was articulated by the British who believed that the people were too creative to be allowed to be conscious of their natural and human potentials. They wanted the land, rich with mineral resources but wished that the people never existed on planet earth. This richest part of Africa, namely Igboland and the Niger Delta territories, were subjected to deprivation, impoverishment and a special type of colonization which ensured that their enormous natural resources would never lead to the industrialization of their region. The Eastern region was closed to the import-export trade. Instead of industrializing the region in tandem with their gargantuan mineral resources, such as oil and gas (which the colonialists started drilling and selling secretly in 1906), they laid the foundation for poverty, divisiveness, bitterness and internal rivalries. The local indigenous ruling class which took power from the British colonialists continued with the foundation laid. The favoured Northern rulers were referred to as the “well-conducted youth”, on account of their ‘peaceful disposition’ which made indirect rule possible. The so-called “Nigerian interest” ensured that the resources from Africa’s richest territory were siphoned to other regions of Nigeria to enrich others who were not party to the sources of the wealth in question. No matter how diplomatic some analysts may want to be, the point is that the struggle to return the nation to genuine federalism or fiscal federalism will ultimately lead to the peaceful resolution of the contradictions of Nigeria’s political economy.

However, for anything positive to happen, the Igbo elite must change their uncritical attitude of external investments by hearkening to the quality advice articulated by Chief Amaechi. The principle of fiscal federalism would require that federating units fend for themselves economically. Such a practice would compel the regions to exploit their own resources. The Lugardian philosophy of using resources from the Eastern region to administer the other parts must be jettisoned. It is in the light of the afore-mentioned realities that Igbo businessmen, political actors and youths are realizing the need to think home and invest home (aku ruo ulo).

For the past two years, a Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has been involved in the “Invest At Home” Campaign. The ADF has held a number of consultative meetings with captains of industry, investors and entrepreneurs of Igbo extraction where strategies for home investments were discussed. On the 21st of June 2017, ADF visited some industries located in the Nnewi-Onitsha axis for first-hand assessment of efforts being made by indigenous Igbo investors to invest at home. Some of the companies visited include Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company Limited at Umudim Nnewi. The Company Managing Director, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, who conducted the Igbo leaders round the facilities said the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing plant was commissioned on 15th October 2010 by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, during the tenure of Mr. Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra State. It is the foremost vehicle manufacturing plant in Africa, specializing in the manufacturing (not just assemblage) of big and medium buses (luxurious buses inclusive), hilux vans, pick-ups, motorcycles and tricycles, ambulances etc. The company has a subsidiary – Innoson Technical Company located in Enugu where some accessories are manufactured. The batteries are sourced from the Ibeto group while glasses are procured from local plants. There is also the Innoson Kiara Academy for the training of vehicle manufacturing and automobile engineers, panel beaters, designers and technicians.

Onyike writes via abiaonyike2000@gmail.com

The company has staff strength of 7,200 workers. But Chief Chukwuma promised to employ additional 2,000 workers if he opens a new factory currently under construction.

Speaking on his motivation for venturing into the vehicle manufacturing enterprise, Chief Chukwuma explained that vehicles were expensive in Nigeria because of the reliance on importation. He blamed the high price on importation processes and stated that the prices of his vehicles were cheaper than those of imported ones. Secondly, he said that the vehicles produced by Innoson have durable shock absorbers because they are built for Nigerian roads.

Chief Chukwuma was full of praises for the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi who did a lot to provide his company with incentives required for breaking even. “Former Governor Obi supported us ceaselessly. He gave us order to supply vehicles to the State Government. We supplied buses to all the secondary schools in the State. He bought more for all security points in Anambra State. He equally bought jeeps for all Traditional Rulers and some Town Union Presidents in addition to ordering refuse disposal vehicles. He paid for everything in full, most times up front. That was how our company broke even”

Chief Chukwuma equally commended the Governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha, whom he said was patronizing the company. He disclosed that his organization had commenced the building of a bigger vehicle manufacturing plant in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He equally promised to venture into the manufacturing of vehicle engines if the business climate keeps improving and regretted that engine manufacturing in Nigeria was an expensive venture because of the absence of steel rolling mills.

Other enterprises visited by the ADF delegation included the Interfact Beverages Company, Golden Oil Company, Grand Cereal Company Ltd and the Modern Living Products Limited – all in Onitsha, Anambra State.

One important observation of the tour of business enterprises in the Onitsha-Nnewi axis was the relative improved quality of access roads in the area. Peter Obi’s administration undoubtedly did a marvelous job in cleaning up Onitsha town and the industrial zone of the city. Obi’s exemplary leadership acumen in this regard should act as a model to other South-East Governors. The urge to return home for investments by some up-coming Igbo entrepreneurs should be stimulated by the conscious commitment of the State and Local Governments in the South-East geo-political zone through the provision of access roads, electricity and other social amenities.

The National President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, saluted the courage of Chief Innocent Chukwuma and the owners of other companies visited and noted that they came on the inspection to get first-hand information on the brains behind the “Invest At Home” drive in Igboland.

He called on the Federal Government to include the South-East in the reactivation of the Railway Project articulated in the 2017 budget and reminded the Federal Ministry of Aviation to fine-tune the International status granted the Akanu Ibiam Airport Enugu, to facilitate international flights to all parts of the World. Prof Nwala identified the problems of doing business in Igboland to include: the closure/abandonment of the Eastern sea ports by the Federal Government leading to high cost of importation to Eastern territories, Destruction of basic economic infrastructure in Alaigbo such as power, gas and coal; absence of a functional international airport; war of attrition against Igbo businessmen and the subversive activities of anti-Igbo elements who are committed to having Igboland remain economically land-locked and postrate.

The ADF delegation was made up of Prof. Nwala, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Mr. Peter Obi, Mr. Abia Onyike, Col. Justino Ezeoke (rtd), P.C. Chukwu, Dr. Jerry Chukwu-Okolo, Chidi Ugwu, Barr. Max Ozoka, Okechukwu Chukwuemeka, Barr. Maxwell Onyeukwu and Prof. O.M. Iheduru.

Onyike writes via abiaonyike2000@gmail.com

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

