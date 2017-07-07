Malabu oil deal: Jonathan’s invitation a distraction from Buhari’s illness – Reno Omokri
Former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has spoken on the invitation extended to his former boss by the House on Reps to testify in the ongoing Malabu oil deal probe. Omokri said it was a “distraction” from President Muhammadu Buhari’s absence. He tweeted: “When you do not see the […]
