Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls”

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

19-year old Girls Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter on Friday. The activist, who survived a gunshot to the head by a Taliban gunman while fighting for girls’ rights to education in Pakistan, said she will continue to fight for girls’ rights. She said she joined the social network […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

