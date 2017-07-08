Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls”

19-year old Girls Education activist and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai has joined Twitter on Friday. The activist, who survived a gunshot to the head by a Taliban gunman while fighting for girls’ rights to education in Pakistan, said she will continue to fight for girls’ rights. She said she joined the social network […]

The post Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter, Vows to continue “fighting for girls” appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

