Man City striker Iheanacho close to £25m Leicester move

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City as the arrival of Gabriel Jesus has pushed him down the pecking order of selection with more limited playing time than preferred. The 20-year-old Nigerian who is well known for his athleticism, international experience and clinical goal scoring, is in…

