Man seeks divorce after 16 years of marriage ( Find out what happened )

A man identified as Mr. Kolawole Adegoke, approached an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court at Agodi, Ibadan, on Friday, seeking a 16-year marriage following a petition that his wife offered pork as a meal to her Muslim mother-in-law. A fashion designer, Mr. Kolawole Adegoke, sought the divorce, accusing his wife, Adeyinka, of deliberately flouting his instructions. In …

