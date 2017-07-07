Pages Navigation Menu

Man United close Rodriguez move

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

MANCHESTER United is closing on the signing of Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, the Colombian international is tired of the life in Madrid and he has set sights on swapping Madrid for Manchester United this summer. The agreement between United and Real Madrid is already in place and the deal could be wrapped up with […]

