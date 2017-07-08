Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United Seals Romelu Lukaku’s Deal

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is scheduled to have a medical with Manchester United after a deal was finally agreed to sign the Belgian from Everton for a reported fee of about £75m, with a reported £15m in add-ons. The 24 year old made only one Premier League start for Chelsea football club and spent …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

