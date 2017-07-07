Mane to miss Liverpool’s friendlies

LIVERPOOL predict Sadio Mane will join full team training within 10 days as he continues his rehabilitation from meniscus damage in his left knee. The Senegal international, who suffered the injury in a 3-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton in April last season, spent much of the summer working with the club’s medical team at […]

