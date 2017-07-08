Many Trapped Indoors as Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Parts of Lagos [TWEETS, PHOTOS]

Many residents of Lekki Phase 1 and parts of Victoria Island in Lagos State have been trapped inside their homes as a result of a heavy downpour which caused serious flooding in the area.

The bizarre situation affected many streets and neighbourhoods. Some cars broke down, while those walking on the water-logged streets found it difficult to move.

See some pictures and tweets below;

Oyibo man paddling his canoe in VI

Sharp guy pic.twitter.com/azHLhiHfin — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) July 8, 2017

Let us take a moment to pray for our friends in Lekki, before this flood moves them to Epe, or Cameroon. pic.twitter.com/QSnXJVcvoR — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 8, 2017

I think Lagos should declare state of emergency on this flood…. This is not lekki this is heart of VI. This place never witnessed such… pic.twitter.com/SSfnP7ckvy — Abdulrahman (@Lemeveteran) July 8, 2017

Lekki is obviously taken over by flood right now…Meanwhile, some people are already having pool party pic.twitter.com/fxtmFUaK3Q — Alasholuyi Charles K (@alashock) July 8, 2017

