Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many Trapped Indoors as Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Parts of Lagos [TWEETS, PHOTOS]

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Many residents of Lekki Phase 1 and parts of Victoria Island in Lagos State have been trapped inside their homes as a result of a heavy downpour which caused serious flooding in the area.

The bizarre situation affected many streets and neighbourhoods. Some cars broke down, while those walking on the water-logged streets found it difficult to move.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

See some pictures and tweets below;

A vehicle breaks down inside the flood

A man struggles to rides his bicycle in the flood

 

 

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Many Trapped Indoors as Flooding Wreaks Havoc in Parts of Lagos [TWEETS, PHOTOS] appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.