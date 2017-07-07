Massive turn out as polio immunization flags off in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Massive turn out as polio immunization commenced on Friday in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The women and children besieged the venue of the flag off at Farfaru village in Jibia local government area, to receive the polio vaccines.

Speaking at the official flag off ceremony, the Director Primary Health Care of the area, Alh. Hamisu Lawal said about eighty thousand children were targetted for this round of immunization in the area.

He said Ninety six thousand six hundred doses of vaccines were provided for the conduct of the exercise while Three hundred and seven (307) vaccinators were deployed to eleven political wards of the area to go round the nooks and crannies to administer the polio vaccines.

He advised parents to make their wards available for the immunization exercise describing it as very important to kick out polio in the state.

Similarly officials from United Nations Children Funds, UNICEF and other partners commended traditional rulers for their support towards polio eradication in the state.

They however charged Jibia people and the state as a whole to improve and sustain the crusade against polio.

