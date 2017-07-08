Pages Navigation Menu

Mbalula condemns killing of ‘brave’ officer Sipho Mthethwa – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jul 8, 2017


Mbalula condemns killing of 'brave' officer Sipho Mthethwa
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says criminals in SA are armed and dangerous and the justice system needs to be sharpened to respond effectively. Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visited the home of slain warrant officer Sipho Mthethwa in Vosloorus
