Mc Galaxy Also Blasts Tekno (Read)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Sekem crooner posted a sublime shade/advice on Instagram last night as he wrote ; “Funny how CEOs who control 100% of their income are talking while an ordinary employee that rarely takes home 20% is trying to interfere. Abeg stay humble! We know say you never reach their levels. Let’s just sit and watch …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

