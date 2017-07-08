Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MC Galaxy Lambast Cynthia Morgan: “Keep my name out of your mouth”

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

MC Galaxy has finally responded to Cynthia Morgan’s rant, after the latter decided to jump in the Tekno, Davido & Wizkid Beef. Recall, MC Galaxy cautioned Tekno not to involve himself with matters way beyond him, as Davido and Wizkid are senior men in the industry, but he is still “an employee”. He wrote; “Funny how CEOs who …

The post MC Galaxy Lambast Cynthia Morgan: “Keep my name out of your mouth” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.