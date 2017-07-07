Pages Navigation Menu

MC Galaxy Slams Cynthia Morgan For Calling Him Out Over Wizkid

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

MC Galaxy, has fired back at Cynthia Morgan who called him out earlier today for shading Tekno who took sides with Davido on ‘Wizkid vs. Davido’ fight on social media. MC Galaxy also called Cynthia Morgan who just launched his own record label, an employee, and probably that’s why she’s fighting for her fellow employee. …

