Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Meet This 22-Year-Girl With 5 Kids And 3 Baby Daddies

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

On the Fourth of July, a 22-year-old single mother, Dana Sutton took to Facebook with a photo of herself along with her five children, including a 6-month-old daughter and a disabled son. The 22-year-old didn’t get much of the thumbs up as lots of people questioned why she got so many kids so young. She …

The post Meet This 22-Year-Girl With 5 Kids And 3 Baby Daddies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.