Mercy Aigbe Styles Her Son As An Igbo Boy

Beautiful Yoruba Actress, Mercy Aigbe styled her son as an igbo boy for his cultural day.’ Her son, Juwon looked very cute in the outfit. Her fans loved it too. Source: Instagram

The post Mercy Aigbe Styles Her Son As An Igbo Boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

