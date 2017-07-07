Pages Navigation Menu

Merkel calls for compromise at G20 without sacrificing principles

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The leaders of the G20 states should find compromise on controversial matters, without abandoning their principles, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as she opened the summit. Merkel told leaders gathered around the summit table in Hamburg’s vast trade fair complex that “time is the essence” as the world faced up to a string of challenges.…

Hello. Add your message here.