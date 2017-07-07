Mertesacker To Manage Arsenal Academy In 2018

Arsenal have announced that veteran defender, Per Mertesacker will manage the Arsenal Academy at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Mertesacker will continue playing at Arsenal next season, but will take over the academy, once he retires.

And Arsene Wenger is pleased the former Germany international will continue his career at the club.

“Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players,” Wenger told the club’s official website.

“He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential. He will be an inspirational figure for everyone connected with the academy.”

Mertesacker is looking forward to the challenge and is pleased to extend his stay with the club.

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter for me and I am delighted that I will be able to stay part of the Arsenal family,” the 104-time Germany international said.

“This season I will remain fully focused on my job with the team and am looking forward to a successful last season on the pitch. After that, I look forward to the exciting challenge of helping produce young players good enough to play for the Arsenal first team.”

Mertesacker, 32, has spent six seasons at Arsenal, playing over 200 games for Wenger’s side and has lifted the FA Cup three times.

The post Mertesacker To Manage Arsenal Academy In 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

