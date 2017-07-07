Messi Pays €250, 000 Fine In Place Of Serving Prison Sentence

Lionel Messi has had his 21-month prison sentence lifted, after he paid a fine of €250, 000.

Messi and his father, Jorge Horacio were found guilty of three counts of tax fraud last July, for failing to pay €4.1 million in image rights.

Both player and agent have never served a prison sentence, with Spanish law stating that defendants without priors serve prison sentence of under two years on probation.

The period of probation has now ended, with Messi and his father exchanging their prison sentence for fine.

Messi’s father, who was sentenced to a 15-month jail time paid a fine of €180,000.

