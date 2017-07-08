Modric: I Have Never Heard Ronaldo Speak Of Leaving

Luka Modric states he has never heard Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo say he wants to leave the club.

Ronaldo made a fuss after he was charged with tax fraud, insisting he wants to leave Real Madrid.

However, he has refused to comment on the matter on international duty, but Modric expects him to stay.

However, Modric feels the bond between the club and the former Manchester United star is too strong to be broken.

“I’ve never heard Cristiano say that he wants to go,” Modric told Marca. “In football everything is possible, but I think the connection and the relationship between Madrid and Ronaldo is so strong that I think he will continue to be a Real Madrid player.”

