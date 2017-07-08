Modric Wants To Retire At Madrid

Luka Modric has stated it is a dream of his to spend the rest of his playing days at Real Madrid.

The midfielder has spent five years at the Santiago Bernabeu, since arriving fron Tottenham in 2012.

Modric has developed into a key player at the Los Blancos since his slow start early in his career with Madrid.

Modric told Marca: “I have not thought about it yet but if I continue to work like this and I take care of myself, there are things that I can improve, of course I would like to [retire at Real], it is my dream, but let’s see what happens.

“In Madrid the demand is maximum and you have to always be at the top. If you are not, doubts come.

“If I keep working on myself, on individual issues, I think I have enough years ahead of me at this level. Because I want to be at this level.

“Where I am now makes me enjoy every day, every training, every game. And I do not want to miss this. I will fight to be here as much as possible. I only have Madrid in my head.”

The post Modric Wants To Retire At Madrid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

