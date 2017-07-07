Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More trouble for Kashamu: Court orders senator to submit self for police investigation

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

FEDERAL HIGH Court in Abuja yesterday ordered Senator Buruji Kashamu to submit himself to the police for investigation in an alleged attempt to carry out a politically motivated assassination on a House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu. The court refused to stop the police from investigating the Senator representing Ogun East senatorial district on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.