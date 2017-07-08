Morell – Safay (Dir. by Teeflames Films) – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment


Morell – Safay (Dir. by Teeflames Films)
Northern rapper Morell, who currently signed to Nordan Ortty Music is here with a new video to thrill his teeming fans. He recently dropped a body of work, an album he titled Musa Jikan Musa and he releases the official visuals of one of the tunes of

