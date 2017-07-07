Pages Navigation Menu

Mr Ibu Refuses Kiss From Tonto Dike (Photo)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu in a picture refuses a kiss from nollywood controversial actress, Tonto dike. Kenneth Okonkwo who was also in the picture, shared it on his instagram page where he captioned it: ibu has the most romantic face on earth John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, a veteran nollywood actor, who …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

