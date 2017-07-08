MUSIC: Barz – Ajibole (Prod. Sikktunezz)

Fast Rising Upcomer BARZ after two previous debut efforts “Good love” ft. Chigul and the controversial single “Kilamiti”, BARz seems to be bent on proving he’s a force to reckon with, fresh from making a quite impressive appearance on Terry Tha Rapman’s “Baby boy” (yall should check that out).

The Silent Music Company signed act is back!, this time with something different. An uptempo afrobeat sound, with a very relatable message, The song is titled “AJIBOLE”. Do listen and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Ajibole-prod.-Sikktunezz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

