MUSIC: Demmie Vee Ft. 9ice – Love Me Tender (Remix)

Only barely a month ago news and video went viral showing music legend, 2baba blessing highly gifted and phenomenal HND Records’ fast-rising artiste cum producer, Demmie Vee and that was many months after the African Queen crooner collaborated with the dude on the smash inspirational hit “Awesome God”

Just as fans home and abroad have continued to get seriously curious over the musical godfather’s unblinking endorsement of the new kid on the bloc; just like 2baba,9ice has also jumped on a song by Demmie Vee.

9ice who has been on a hit spree of recent, entered the studio with the young artiste for a remix of his trending single, “Love Me Tender”.

Before this remix with 9ice,the original version “Love Me Tender” song by Demmie Vee with a high definition video shot in South Africa was one of the highly played songs on Nigerian TV stations. Infact,it has gone from a Top Notch song to a Lyrics On The Go category on Hiptv,one of the most respected TV stations in Nigeria.

In this remix of “Love Me Tender”, ancestor 9ice totally transformed the romantic/ wedding song into a highly serenading rhythm reminiscent of his usual indigenous flavour that has today made him iconic in the industry.

And of course, Demmie Vee took his delivery on this remix to another level in what can best be described as simply, MAGIC!

While we wait for the official music video of the remix dropping in a matter of days, listen to the new track “Love me Tender” remix by Demmie Vee featuring ancestor, 9ice

Download and share below.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Demmie_Vee_Ft_9ice_Love_Me_Tender_Remix.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

