MUSIC: DJ Switch – Whine

Nigeria’s foremost female DJ and artiste extraodinaire – DJ Switch returns with a brand new tune dubbed “Whine”.

Signed to P Classic (owned by Peter of P-Square), DJ Switch is ready to “switch” things up some notches higher this year and this is the very first of many more dope releases to come from the queen of turntables!

Listen Up!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DJ-Switch-Whine.mp3

