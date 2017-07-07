MUSIC: D’Prince – Guys Ft. Don Jazzy | Mofe (Prod. Altims) – 360Nobs.com
|
MUSIC: D'Prince – Guys Ft. Don Jazzy | Mofe (Prod. Altims)
No time for Play – D'prince is here as he goes versatile on new releases. As he bounce back with wavy tunes, here is an Igbo indigenous/highlife jam titled “Guys”, which features, and is produced by, Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy. And Also Mofe – a Yoruba …
