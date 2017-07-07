Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Harrysong – Arabanko

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Alter Plate Music CEO Harrysong has released a new single titled “Arabanko“.

“Arabanko” is a song with deep lyrics that sheds light on lots of key issues surrounding the singer, while keeping the fans grooving at the same time.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Check on it and enjoy!

DOWNLOAD HERE

The post MUSIC: Harrysong – Arabanko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.