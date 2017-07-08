Pages Navigation Menu

‘My 72-year-old father-in-law is using “juju” to sleep with me’ – Woman cries out

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

A 42-year-old woman, Constant Muchena, has raised alarm accusing her father-in-law, 72-year-old Mubare Chiringa, of using ‘African juju’ to sleep with her. Chiringa, who is the village head of Honde Valley, Zimbabwe, has been staying with his son and his wife in Unit H for the past three months. Muchena told The Standard that Chiringa […]

