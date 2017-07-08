Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood stars attend “Alter Ego” movie premiere – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Nollywood stars attend "Alter Ego" movie premiere
Pulse Nigeria
The movie depicts a lawyer's passion for her profession, while also bringing to the fore some of her weaknesses. Published: 28 minutes ago , Refreshed: 19 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail. search. Image …
My sex scenes with Omotola Jalade were real – Actor, Wale OjoDaily Post Nigeria
Stephanie Okereke, Wale Ojo, Mo Abudu… Celebrities turn up for 'Alter Ego' premiereTheCable
Entertainment Sex Scenes With Omotola Jalade Were Real – Nollywood Actor, Wale OjoNigerian Bulletin
TheNewsGuru
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.