The Harrysong vs Kcee battle continues – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
The Harrysong vs Kcee battle continues
NAIJ.COM
Just when one thought Kcee and Harrysong had settled their issue, another court case has appeared from nowhere. NAIJ had earlier reported that Harrysong had been arrested by his former label mate and their record label Five Star Music for what they …
Kcee 's Musical Career is Dead – Harrysong's Manager Blasts
Harrysong Soso Soberekon filed court injunction by Fivestar Music
Harrysong's manager on lawsuit: Kcee can't move on after getting dumped in the trash
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!