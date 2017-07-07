Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My s*x scenes with Omotola Jalade were very real and so passionate – Nollywood Actor

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Omotola Jalade’s anticipated movie “Alter Ego” will be premiering today, 7th July. The s*x scenes in the movie got lots of people talking when the trailer was released back in November 2016. Omotola has revealed that she sought the permission of her husband, while Wale Ojo who played the er*tic scenes with her said he also …

The post My s*x scenes with Omotola Jalade were very real and so passionate – Nollywood Actor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.