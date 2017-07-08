N-Power: Distribution of devices to volunteers begins July 15
The federal government has announced that the distribution of first batch of the devices to be issued to N-Power volunteers would commence on July 15. Presidential Adviser on Job Creation, Afolabi Imoukhuede made the disclosure at the weekend in an interaction with some volunteers in Imo State. He, however, urged those not captured to wait […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
