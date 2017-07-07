Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

N-Power: Nigerian government to pay for 200,000 devices for volunteers

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian government will pay for the remittance of N900 million monthly for the cost of devices to be issued to 200,000 N-Power volunteers nationwide. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi Imoukhuede, disclosed this on Friday. He spoke in Owerri, Imo state capital, during an interactive session between the Monitoring and […]

N-Power: Nigerian government to pay for 200,000 devices for volunteers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.