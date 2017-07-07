N1.7bn fraud trial: Ex- OAU VC, Bursar remanded in EFCC custody

An Osun State High Court in Ile–Ife on Friday ordered that Anthony Elujoba, the immediate former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, be remanded in EFCC custody. The court also gave a similar order in respect of the institution’s former Bursar, Josephine Akeredolu. The presiding Judge, Justice David Olademeji, said that the order was due to the gravity of the alleged offences the defendants were charged with.

