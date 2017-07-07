Pages Navigation Menu

N650m alleged fraud: Jumoke Akinjide, Adesun, Otiti regain freedom in Ibadan

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Minister of state for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, who was detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission ( EFCC) over alleged N650million 2015 campaign fund fraud, regained her freedom on Thursday. Akinjide was freed by a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital […]

