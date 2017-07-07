NAF helicopter crashes into water in Borno, AIB set to probe Suntai’s plane mishap of 2012 – Guardian (blog)
NAF helicopter crashes into water in Borno, AIB set to probe Suntai's plane mishap of 2012
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that one of its helicopters, Agusta 109 Light Utility, while undertaking a liaison mission in the North East, suffered a technical mishap and crashed into a pool of water in Borno State yesterday. Though, no …
