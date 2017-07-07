Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market

The Naira on Thursday retained N365 rate per dollar at the parallel market. The local currency maintained the same rates as of Wednesday against the major foreign currencies. Naira exchanged at N468 against Pound Sterling and N412 against Euro at the parallel market. At the official interbank market, Naira closed at N306 against the Dollar, […]

Naira remains unchanged against dollar, others at parallel market

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

