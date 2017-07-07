Pages Navigation Menu

Nasarawa State Govt to spend N1.7 billion to stop Erosion

Posted on Jul 7, 2017

N1.7 billion is to be spent by the Nasarawa State government to help control erosion in Lafia, the state capital and its environs. Gov. Umaru Al-Makura said this on Thursday while inspecting the devastation caused by flood and gully erosion at Tudun-Kauri and Angwan-Sha’u communities within Lafia metropolis. He said that part of government’s effort …

