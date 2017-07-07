National Conference report is Nigeria’s future – Olu Falae

FORMER Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae on Thursday in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital said that the only way out of the present political upheaval in the country is to ensure that the 2014 national conference report sees the light of the day. He said this is necessary because the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

