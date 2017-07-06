Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NCC Set To Globalise Broad Band Internet Campaign – The Tide

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Tide

NCC Set To Globalise Broad Band Internet Campaign
The Tide
L-R: Country General Manager, IBM, Nigeria, Mr. Dipo Faulkner, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Isa Ali Ibrahim, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Communication, Mr Adebayo Shitu, at the …
Nigeria takes broadband internet campaign to ITU telecom world 2017Guardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.