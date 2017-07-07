New Video: Jon Ogah feat. Adekunle Gold & Simi – Uncle Suru

Jon Ogah has released the music video to his highly accepted latest single “Uncle Suru“, featuring Adekunle Gold & Simi. The video was shot by MEX Films. Hit Play below!

