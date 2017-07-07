Pages Navigation Menu

New Video: Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Just weeks after the release of the video for his hit single “Baby Boo“, Northside inc and Ishe Kana Nii inc artist, Sexy Steel finally releases the highly anticipated amazing visuals for “Marie-Joana“. The video which was shot in Atlanta, USA, was directed by Patrick Elis. The audio was produced by B Banks, and mixed/mastered […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

