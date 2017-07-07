Next chapter of Black Badge story dawns – Saudi Gazette
|
Saudi Gazette
|
Next chapter of Black Badge story dawns
Saudi Gazette
'BLACK Badge is for those driven by the same restless spirit that propelled company forefather C.S Rolls' exploration of the limitations of powered land and air travel. It is an alter-ego for our marque that captivates the disrupters, the innovators …
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Celebrates Largest Gathering
Rolls-Royce Graced Festival of Speed
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!