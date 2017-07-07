Pages Navigation Menu

Ngige, pensioners trade words‎ over union crisis

Jul 7, 2017

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige on Thursday denied his ministry was behind the crisis within the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Electricity sector. The minister was reacting to allegation by the NUP, Electricity sector, that he was pressurising the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to stop payment of Check-off dues to pension […]

