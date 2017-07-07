Niger Delta Militants Kills 2 Soldiers, 1 Injured In Warri, Delta State

TENSION is currently brewing in Sapele, Delta State over the killing of two soldiers attached to the 19 Battalion, Koko, Warri North local government area of Delta State by suspected militants.

The attack on the soldiers is coming less than a month after four marine policemen suffered similar fate in the hands of a gang of suspected militants who have been holding sway along the river between Abigborodo and Arouwun communities in Warri North and Sapele local government areas respectively.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, a source from the Department of State Security, DSS, disclosed that the two military personnel died at the spot while the civilian driver of the boat they were traveling on, is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the head.

The source said: “On sighting the boat of the suspected militants close to a spot near the Shell Jetty, the operatives drove there to ascertain the identity of the occupants only for the hoodlums to open fire on them at close range while the driver escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka directed all inquiries on the incident to the Joint Task Force headquarters while efforts to speak with the JTF spokesperson, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi, were fruitless as at press time.

