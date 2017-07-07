Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Wins Major French Literary Award – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Chimamanda Adichie Wins Major French Literary Award
AllAfrica.com
"Dear Ijeawele, or a Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions" by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been named one of three winners of Le Grand Prix de l'héroïne Madame Figaro. The prize was established in 2006 by the French magazine Madame Figaro …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!