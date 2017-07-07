Nigeria court rejects Shiite cleric’s rights suit – News24
Nigeria court rejects Shiite cleric's rights suit
Kano – A Nigerian court has thrown out a suit brought by a prominent pro-Iranian Shiite cleric against the military for human rights violations, lawyers in the case told AFP Friday. Ibrahim Zakzaky was seeking two $5.6 million in damages over clashes …
