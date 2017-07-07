Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NLNG restates commitment to environmentalism – Naija247news

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

NLNG restates commitment to environmentalism
Naija247news
Nigeria LNG's commitment to the sustained supply of cooking gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, into the local market is premised on the need to ensure the use of cleaner energy for the health benefit of Nigerians and cleaner environment in line with the
Cooking Gas: Nigeria LNG revamps three jetties to boost supply to consumersPremium Times
Nigeria LNG reiterates commitment to cleaner environmentThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.